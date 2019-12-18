Plans to discipline Polish judges trigger warnings, protests

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Supreme Court has warned that legislation being pushed by the populist ruling party that would allow for the dismissal of judges who dissent from the government’s views could ultimately lead to Poland leaving the European Union.

Among other items in the draft law expected to be passed in the lower house on Thursday, the government would have the power to discipline judges who carry out rulings in line with EU law. The Supreme Court said that could put Poland irremediably at odds with the European bloc.

The warnings come ahead of street protests planned in cities and towns across Poland on Wednesday evening in an effort to stop the legislation.

If passed, the laws would give the government the power to fire or fine judges who rule in ways or express positions that it doesn’t like. Critics call the draft legislation repressive and fear it would lead to a final blow against any independence left in the judicial system after four years of efforts by the conservative governing party, Law and Justice, to overhaul the system.

The ruling party says it wants to bring order and efficiency to an anarchic judicial system. Opponents say that the anarchy has actually been triggered by Law and Justice.