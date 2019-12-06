Mostly clear
Greta Thunberg reaches Madrid for climate activists’ march

MADRID — Climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived by train in Madrid, where a global U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is underway.

The Swedish teen is scheduled to join thousands of other young people later on Friday in a march to demand negotiators and politicians take real action in tackling the planet’s rising temperatures.

Thunberg, who prefers low-carbon transportation in her trips, traveled overnight from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, where she arrived earlier this week after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States by catamaran.

