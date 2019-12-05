Clear
42.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

North Korea threatens to resume calling Trump ‘dotard’

By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea is threatening to resume insults of U.S. President Donald Trump and consider him a “dotard” if he keeps using words that provoke the North.

North Korean 1st Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the comments on Thursday, days after Trump spoke of a possible military option toward the North and resumed calling its leader, Kim Jong Un, “rocket man.”

Choe says her ministry “cannot contain its displeasure” over Trump’s comments.

She says Trump will “again show the senility of a dotard” if he continues to make such comments and shows that he is intentionally provoking North Korea.

The development comes as prospects dim for a resumption of nuclear diplomacy between the two countries.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 