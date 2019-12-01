The EU ushers in its new heads of commission and council

BRUSSELS — It’s new beginnings during turbulent times for the European Union as the new leaders of the bloc’s executive and its council begin their first day.

Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen officially replaced Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday, two days after a handover ceremony.

Belgium’s Charles Michel succeeded Donald Tusk as EU Council president and chair the summits of EU leaders.

With von der Leyen it is the first time the EU will have a woman in such a leadership role.

She and Michel will mark the day in Brussels with speeches for the 10th anniversary of the Lisbon Treaty in the House of European History.

The bloc is still mired in uncertainty with the British decision to leave, along with global trade conflicts, climate change and other issues.