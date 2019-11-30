Albania’s search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 50

Albania’s search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 50 View Photo

TIRANA, Albania — The search and rescue operation for earthquake survivors in Albania has ended, with no more bodies believed to be in the ruins.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said Saturday the death toll is 50 from Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake. About 2,000 people were injured.

Rama said preliminary figures showed about 900 buildings in Durres and more than 1,465 in Tirana, the capital, were seriously damaged.