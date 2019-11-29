North Korea may deploy ‘super-large’ rocket launcher soon View Photo

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says the latest test-firing of its “super-large” multiple rocket launcher was a final review of the weapon’s combat application.

A Friday report from the Korean Central News Agency likely means North Korea is preparing to mass produce and deploy the new weapons system soon.

KCNA says leader Kim Jong Un expressed “great satisfaction” over the results of the test-firing.

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired two projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday. It says the projectiles were likely fired from that “super-large” rocket launcher.

It was the fourth test-launch of projectiles from the multiple rocket launcher since August.

North Korea has fired other new weapons in recent months in what some experts say is an attempt to wrest concessions from the United States in nuclear diplomacy.