Cloudy
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Opponents attack Johnson’s character as election day looms

By AP News

Opponents attack Johnson’s character as election day looms

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON — Britain’s opposition parties are intensifying attacks on Prime Minister Boris Johnson with two weeks to go until election day, as polls suggest Johnson’s Conservatives have a substantial lead.

Jo Swinson, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, was using a speech Thursday to say Johnson has dragged the office of prime minister “through the mud.”

The party says Swinson will argue that “you cannot trust a word Boris Johnson says,” because he vowed to lead Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31 — and didn’t — and said he would never ask the EU to delay Brexit, but did.

Britons will vote Dec. 12 to fill all 650 House of Commons seats. Johnson says that if the Conservatives win a majority, Britain will leave the bloc on Jan. 31.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 