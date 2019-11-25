Clear
Priceless items stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum

Priceless items stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum

BERLIN — Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels.

German media reported Monday that the damage could run into the high hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dresden police said investigators were at the scene. They planned to provide further information over the course of the day.

