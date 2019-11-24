Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work View Photo

Newly revealed classified documents show that camps the Chinese government runs in the country’s far west are not for voluntary job training, as Beijing says, but for forced ideological and behavioral re-education.

The documents lay out the government’s deliberate strategy to lock up predominantly Muslim minorities to forcibly assimilate them and rewire their thinking. They also show how Beijing is using a high-tech surveillance system to target people for detention, trying to predict who will commit a crime.

The documents were issued by a Communist Party body in charge of the security apparatus of China’s Xinjiang region and were leaked to a consortium of journalists. Experts say they are the most significant description yet of how the detention camps and mass surveillance work in the words of the Chinese government itself.