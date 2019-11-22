Clear
Protesters trickle from Hong Kong site surrounded by police

By AP News

HONG KONG — Six masked protesters have surrendered in Hong Kong, bringing to about 30 the number that have come out in the past day from a university campus surrounded by police.

The group held hands as they walked toward a checkpoint before dawn Friday. Police are arresting all the adults. Those under 18 can go home but may face charges later.

Most of the protesters who took over Hong Kong Polytechnic University last week have left, but an unknown number remain inside.

The anti-government protesters battled with police and blocked the nearby approach to a major road tunnel, which remains closed.

It was the latest bout in more than five months of unrest. Protesters are demanding fully democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality in suppressing the demonstrations.

