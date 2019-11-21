Clear
Hong Kong protesters, facing arrest, won’t leave university

By AP News

HONG KONG — A small but determined group of protesters is remaining inside a Hong Kong university campus, resisting pleas to turn themselves in to police.

At least a few dozen were believed to still be at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Thursday morning. The exact number is unclear because they have broken up into small groups in different parts of the campus.

They are the holdouts from a much larger group that occupied the campus for several days and battled police last weekend.

Hong Kong’s anti-government protests are in their sixth month. Protesters believe China is increasing control over the semiautonomous city. They are demanding fully democratic elections and an investigation into allegations of police brutality in suppressing their demonstrations.

