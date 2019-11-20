Mostly clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Last campus protesters hold out, as Hong Kong schools reopen

By AP News

Last campus protesters hold out, as Hong Kong schools reopen

Photo Icon View Photo

HONG KONG — Hong Kong schools have reopened after a six-day shutdown but students were facing transit disruptions as the last protesters remained holed up on a university campus.

City officials tried to restore a sense of normalcy as primary and secondary schools reopened Wednesday.

There were scattered incidents of protesters stopping trains and blocking traffic but on a much smaller scale than the past disruptions.

Some train stations remained shut, and city workers were inspecting damage to a main road tunnel that is closed after protesters torched the toll booths.

A small group of protesters won’t leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University because they would face arrest. They are holdouts from hundreds who took over the campus for days.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 