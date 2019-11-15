Venice flooded again 3 days after near-record high tide View Photo

VENICE, Italy — Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years.

The high tide Friday is projected to peak at 1.60 meters (more than 5 feet) which is far beyond normal levels. The iconic St. Mark’s Square was covered in knee-high water in the morning.

The city saw the second-worst flooding on record late Tuesday when the water level reached 1.87 meters (more than 6 feet) above sea level, prompting the Italian government to declare a state of emergency.