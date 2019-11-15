Mostly cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

By AP News

Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

Photo Icon View Photo

JERUSALEM — Israel says it has completed a series of airstrikes on targets linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza after rocket fire that rattled a day-old truce.

The military statement early on Friday indicates that Israel is willing to abide by the cease-fire if there are no additional rocket attacks.

The statement says Israel struck a military compound, a rocket-manufacturing site and a militant headquarters in the town of Khan Younis.

The airstrikes came after a barrage of rockets late Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side.

It’s unclear whether the fighting would continue. The unofficial cease-fire that began early Thursday ended a two-day escalation triggered by Israel’s targeted killing of an Islamic Jihad commander.

The fighting killed 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 