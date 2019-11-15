Mostly cloudy
Esper says S Korea wealthy enough to pay more for US troops

By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says South Korea is wealthy enough to pay a bigger share of the cost of having U.S. troops on its soil.

He was asked at a joint news conference Friday with his South Korean counterpart about negotiations on renewing an agreement under which Seoul plays a portion of the cost of having about 28,000 American troops to buttress defenses against North Korea.

Esper says the South’s wealth means – in his words – “it could and should pay more.”

South Korea currently pays a little under $1 billion a year for U.S. military support. South Korean press reports say Washington is demanding that Seoul pay about $4.7 billion. Neither Esper nor his South Korean counterpart confirmed that figure.

