Explosion rocks Afghan capital during early morning commute

By AP News

KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion has rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul as early morning commuters were on the street heading to work.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, says Wednesday the blast occurred in the Qasaba area in police district 15 of the city.

He couldn’t provide any information yet on casualties.

Ambulances sirens could be heard, and a giant plume of smoke rose from the area of the explosion.

Police and emergency workers rushed to the scene.

