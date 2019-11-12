Mostly cloudy
Protesters disrupt commute again after violent Hong Kong day

By AP News

Protesters disrupt commute again after violent Hong Kong day

HONG KONG — Protesters are disrupting the morning commute in Hong Kong after an especially violent day in the Chinese city that has been wracked by anti-government protests for more than five months.

Blocking streets and subway stations has been a common tactic of the anti-government protesters, but recent weeks have been marked by more violence.

On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen. In another neighborhood, a person was set on fire after an apparent argument. Video also showed a policeman on a motorcycle riding through a group of protesters in an apparent attempt to disperse them.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam pledged to “spare no effort” to halt the protests, fueling speculation a harsher response was planned.

