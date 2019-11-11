Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spain faces more uncertainty after inconclusive election

By AP News

Spain faces more uncertainty after inconclusive election

Photo Icon View Photo

MADRID — Spain’s looks to set to face months more political uncertainty after the country’s fourth elections in as many years further complicated an already messy political situation, giving no party a clear mandate to govern while the far right became a major parliamentary player for the first time in decades.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists won the most seats — 120 — but fell far short of a majority and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern.

Sánchez called Sunday’s election after he failed to gain enough support to form a government following the previous election in April.

In his victory speech, he promised again to “obtain a progressive government.” His plans to do that may emerge when he meets his party*s executive Monday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 