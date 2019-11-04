Clear
46.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UK lawmakers electing new speaker to replace John Bercow

By AP News

UK lawmakers electing new speaker to replace John Bercow

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON — British lawmakers are electing a new House of Commons speaker to replace the influential yet controversial John Bercow.

Bercow retired last week after a decade that saw him become a central player in Britain’s Brexit drama.

His successor will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of “Order!”

Some politicians want to see a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament. Critics accused him of favoring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of supporters of leaving the European Union.

There are eight contenders, including Bercow’s three deputies and long-serving Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman.

Legislators vote Monday afternoon by secret ballot, holding rounds of votes until one candidate secures majority support.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 