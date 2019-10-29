Sunny
House nears OK of bill punishing Turkey for Syria incursion

By AP News

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill curbing arms sales to Turkey and punishing that country’s top officials for its invasion of northern Syria is sailing toward House approval.

Lawmakers were voting on the measure three weeks after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops back from the region. That opened the door to Turkey’s advance into the area, pushing back Syrian Kurds who’d been allied with the U.S. against the Islamic State group.

The bill is the latest reflection of both parties’ opposition to Trump’s troop withdrawal, which has weakened American leverage in the region.

It would bar most U.S. weapons sales to Turkey and slap sanctions on foreigners attempting to send the Turks military equipment. It would also block high-ranking Turkish officials from their assets in the U.S. and restrict their travel here.

