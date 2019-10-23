Mostly clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tunisia’s new president sworn in, vows to fight corruption

By AP News

Tunisia’s new president sworn in, vows to fight corruption

Photo Icon View Photo

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s newly elected president has been sworn in during a ceremony at the country’s parliament.

Kais Saied delivered a message of “hope” for the country in his speech Wednesday at the Assembly of People’s Representatives.

He vowed to fight corruption and protect freedoms, especially women’s rights.

Saied said that “there will be no tolerance in wasting any cent of the money of our people” as Tunisia struggles against joblessness and a flagging economy.

He pledged to tackle the roots of extremism, saying “we must stand united against terrorism.”

Saied, a conservative, won the presidential election earlier this month. He received support from the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, which was victorious in Tunisia’s recent parliamentary election.

He succeeds the late Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office in July.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 