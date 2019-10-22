Egypt’s options dwindle as Nile talks break down View Photo

CAIRO — The latest breakdown in talks with Ethiopia over its construction of a massive upstream Nile dam has left Egypt with dwindling options as it seeks to protect the main source of freshwater for its growing population.

Talks collapsed earlier this month over the construction of the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is 60% complete and promises to provide much-needed electricity to Ethiopia’s 100 million people.

But Egypt, with a population about the same size, fears the process of filling the reservoir behind the dam could slice into its share of the river, with catastrophic consequences. Pro-government media cast it as a national security threat.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi told the U.N. he’d “never” allow Ethiopia to impose a “de facto situation” by filling the dam without an agreement.