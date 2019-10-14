Clear
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Trump says he’ll look into case after Fox appearance

By AP News

Trump says he’ll look into case after Fox appearance

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’ll “be looking into” the case of a U.S. financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on a family vacation in Anguilla after the man’s wife appeared on the “Fox & Friends” morning show and urged Trump to intervene.

Trump tweeted shortly after the segment that, “Something looks and sounds very wrong.”

He says: “I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!”

Scott Hapgood and his family were on vacation when they say a hotel worker showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them on April 13.

An autopsy report shows the victim, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel of Dominica, died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 