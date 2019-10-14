Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

China’s September imports from US fall 20% amid tariff war

By AP News

BEIJING — China’s trade with the United States fell by double digits again in September amid a tariff war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

Customs data reported Monday show imports from the United States fell 20.6% from a year earlier. Exports to the U.S. market fell 17.8%.

The two sides agreed Friday to postpone further tariff hikes in their dispute over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policies. But they reported no agreements on the basic disputes that sparked their 15-month-old fight.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 