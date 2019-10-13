Partly sunny
Scorsese says he’s open-minded about Netflix film revolution

By AP News

LONDON — Martin Scorsese has said video streaming services have brought a cinema revolution, as his Netflix-backed mafia epic “The Irishman” closes the London Film Festival.

The director said Sunday that streaming was “an even bigger revolution than sound brought to cinema” because it “opens up the original conception of what a film is” and how it should be seen.

Scorsese told reporters he was keeping an open mind about the change, but thought it was still important that movies be experienced communally.

He said “homes are becoming theatres too but it’s a major change and I think one has to keep an open mind.”

“The Irishman,” about the reflections of a former Jimmy Hoffa associate and hitman, is due to have a theatrical run before its Nov. 27 release on Netflix.

