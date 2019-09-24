Sunny
77.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fox apologizes for ’disgraceful’ comment about Thunberg

By AP News

Fox apologizes for ’disgraceful’ comment about Thunberg

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Fox News has apologized for a guest who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg mentally ill, and said he would never appear on the network again.

Michael Knowles of “The Daily Wire” made the comment Monday during a segment on a Fox evening newscast, also saying Thunberg was being exploited by her parents and the left wing.

Fox had no comment Tuesday about its own prime-time host, Laura Ingraham, who likened Thunberg to a murderous child cult leader from a Stephen King short story.

The network said in a statement that Knowles’ comment was disgraceful.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 