Sunny
83.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Chinese travel company defends bus driver in fatal US crash

By AP News

Chinese travel company defends bus driver in fatal US crash

Photo Icon View Photo

SALT LAKE CITY — A Chinese-based travel company overseeing a U.S. trip that ended in a deadly tour bus crash in Utah is defending its licensing and the new company bus driver who was at the wheel.

The U-Tour Group in Shanghai, China, said in a statement Monday that the driver was qualified, the bus was insured and the travel agency was properly registered with China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

U.S. officials investigating the crash’s cause on Friday have said the recently hired driver was making his first trip.

U-Tour Group also says about 18 relatives of those killed and injured are preparing to travel to the U.S.

Four Chinese tourists were killed and five were critically injured in the crash.

Updates on their conditions were not immediately made public Monday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  News Alert