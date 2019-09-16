Mostly cloudy
By AP News

With over half Tunisian votes counted, law professor leads

TUNIS, Tunisia — With more than half the votes in Tunisia’s presidential race counted, a former conservative constitutional law professor was in the lead.

The body in charge of elections said Monday that Kais Saied, 61 was top with 18.7%. It said 52% of the ballots cast in Sunday’s vote have been counted.

Media magnate Nabil Karoui, a more modernizing candidate, was in second place with 15.5%. Karoui, 56, has been in jail since last month on money laundering and tax evasion charges, but was allowed to run because he hasn’t been convicted.

In line with Sunday night’s post-vote projections, Abdelfattah Mourou of the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, was third with 13.1%.

Complete results must be announced by Tuesday.

