Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

South African leader drops UN visit as women protest attacks

By AP News

South African leader drops UN visit as women protest attacks

Photo Icon View Photo

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s president has canceled a visit to the United Nations’ annual gathering of world leaders to focus on unrest over gender-based violence and xenophobic attacks.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Johannesburg on Friday to demand stronger government action against rising levels of gender-based violence. Some members of the ruling African National Congress party are calling on the government to declare a state of emergency.

Police on Thursday released annual crime statistics saying sexual offenses and rape rose 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively, in the past year.

Women across the country have been sharing their experiences of violence and their fears on social media with the hashtag #AmINext.

It follows several days of protests in Cape Town last week after a spate of murders of young women and children.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 