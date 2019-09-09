North Korea says it’s willing to resume nuke talks with US

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it’s willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September.

But First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Monday that the United States must come to the negotiating table with proposals that satisfy North Korea, or dealings between the two countries will come to an end.

Talks between the countries on North Korean nuclear disarmament fell apart in February when President Donald Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s demand for sweeping sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament at their second summit in Vietnam. The two leaders met again at the Korean border in late June and agreed to restart diplomacy.

Choe says North Korea has given the U.S. enough time to map out new proposals to salvage the nuclear negotiations.