Trump’s Mideast peace envoy preparing to leave White House

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration official tasked with developing a plan to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians is preparing to leave the White House.

An administration official says Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, will depart the administration in the coming weeks.

The former Trump Organization lawyer had been leading the effort to devise the oft-delayed peace plan. He also took a visible role in strengthening ties between the U.S. and Israel.

Greenblatt advocated for decisions to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights — moves that drew skepticism from Palestinians and Arab nations.

The White House says the peace plan is complete but will not be released until at least after this month’s Israeli elections.