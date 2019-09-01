Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Air traffic computer glitch delays all flights in France

By AP News

PARIS — A computer breakdown briefly disrupted all air traffic in France, but flights are now gradually resuming.

A spokesman for the civil aviation authority DGAC said the automatic flight plan system broke down Sunday morning and the reason is being investigated.

He said the problem had “no impact on flight security” and was fixed before midday. The spokesman wasn’t authorized to be publicly named according to the authority’s rules.

However it temporarily halted all air traffic throughout French territory, and airports are still seeing residual delays.

That includes Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, among Europe’s busiest, where dozens of flights are running late.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 