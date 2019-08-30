Sunny
Experts on watch for more explosions on Stromboli volcano

By AP News

ROME — Scientists are keeping close watch for more spectacular explosions of lava and ash from Stromboli volcano, which appears to be in its most active phase in around 100 years.

Volcanologists at Italy’s national geophysics institute said flaming lava continued flowing on Friday down an uninhabited slope of the tiny island and into the Mediterranean Sea north of Sicily. Experts say the last time the volcano was so lively was in the first decades of the 20th century.

The latest phase of highly explosive activity began in early July, killing a hiker. Earlier this week, there were several spectacular explosions of ash and fiery lava stones.

Some tourists fled Stromboli, which has some 400 full-time residents. But dozens more tourists have arrived for long-scheduled holidays. Ferries and hydrofoils are still running.

