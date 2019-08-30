Sunny
Donald Trump gets statue in wife's homeland of Slovenia

By AP News

Donald Trump gets statue in wife’s homeland of Slovenia

SELA PRI KAMNIKU, Slovenia — There’s no mistaking it depicts Donald Trump: a large wooden statue of the U.S. president has been erected in Slovenia, the homeland of his wife Melania.

The nearly eight-meter high (26 feet) construction shows Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm — fist clenched — is raised high like that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

When triggered, a mechanism opens a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth appear.

Statue creator Tomaz Schlegel said: “Like all populists, the statue has two faces.”

The monument built on private property in the sleepy village of Sela pri Kamniku has a temporary permit and has to be removed by Halloween, Oct. 31. Some local villagers, unhappy with its appearance, suggest torching it then.

