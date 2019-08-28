India seeks to portray sense of calm in locked-down Kashmir View Photo

NEW DELHI — On the eve of the biggest political change in Indian-administered Kashmir in decades, authorities shut down internet access, mobile and landline phones and cable TV.

In the communications void since revoking the autonomy of its only Muslim-majority state, India has circulated photos and videos with rousing Kashmiri folk music evoking 20th century wartime newsreels.

India is asserting the changes have widespread acceptance in Kashmir — a portrayal that hasn’t stood up to scrutiny.

The government called one news video fake then conceded it wasn’t. Another set of images depicted men and boys kneeling in prayer outside mosques. But some of the region’s largest mosques were closed, and some of those images were mislabeled.