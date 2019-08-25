Clear
Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos I recovers after heart surgery

By AP News

MADRID — Doctors at the hospital where Spain’s former monarch Juan Carlos I underwent heart surgery say he is making a satisfactory recovery almost 24 hours after the operation.

Lucía Alonso, the managing director of Madrid’s Quironsalud University Hospital, said Sunday the 81-year-old king emeritus is awake and breathing without support.

Alonso says in a statement that Juan Carlos is sitting up in bed and “is in good spirits.”

The triple bypass procedure Saturday was scheduled after the former king had a checkup two months ago. The hospital said the operation was successful and without complications.

Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favor of Felipe, ending a near 39-year reign. He retired from public duties last May.

