Sunny
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Danish leader speaks with Trump after Greenland dispute

By AP News

Danish leader speaks with Trump after Greenland dispute

Photo Icon View Photo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark’s prime minister has had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier this week scrapped a visit to the country by saying Mette Frederiksen was “nasty” when she rejected his idea of buying Greenland as an absurdity.

The prime minister’s office said Friday that the two spoke late Thursday, and Danish media reported that the call was “constructive.”

Frederiksen’s office says details of the discussion won’t be released.

It is believed that it was first time the two spoke since Frederiksen, who repeatedly has said the U.S. remains one of Denmark’s close allies, took office June 27.

Trump canceled a Sept. 2-3 trip to Denmark as part of a European tour.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 