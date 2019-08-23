Danish leader speaks with Trump after Greenland dispute View Photo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark’s prime minister has had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier this week scrapped a visit to the country by saying Mette Frederiksen was “nasty” when she rejected his idea of buying Greenland as an absurdity.

The prime minister’s office said Friday that the two spoke late Thursday, and Danish media reported that the call was “constructive.”

Frederiksen’s office says details of the discussion won’t be released.

It is believed that it was first time the two spoke since Frederiksen, who repeatedly has said the U.S. remains one of Denmark’s close allies, took office June 27.

Trump canceled a Sept. 2-3 trip to Denmark as part of a European tour.