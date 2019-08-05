Mostly sunny
China vows countermeasures if US deploys missiles in Asia

By AP News

BEIJING — China says it “will not stand idly by” and will take countermeasures if U.S. deploys intermediate-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chief Chinese arms control official Fu Cong also Tuesday warned neighboring countries not to allow the U.S. to deploy such weapons on their territory.

President Donald Trump’s administration has withdrawn from a Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia. And over the weekend, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during security meetings in Asia that he wanted to deploy midrange conventional missiles in the Asia-Pacific within months.

Australia’s defense minister has said that country will not be a base for the missiles.

Fu said China had no intention of entering a trilateral arms control deal with the U S. and Russia but would remain engaged in disarmament discussions.

