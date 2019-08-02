Clear
67.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Croatia police say man takes own life after killing 6 people

By AP News

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian police say six people, including a 10-year-old child, have been shot dead in the capital Zagreb.

Police say the man suspected of the killings took his own life early on Friday after a long chase that saw large parts of the Croatian capital sealed off.

Police found the bodies late Thursday in a quiet neighborhood in Zagreb. In addition to the child, two men and three women were killed. A 7-month old baby was found unharmed.

Croatian media have reported that the suspect’s ex-wife and her partner were among the victims.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 