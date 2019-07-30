Sunny
By AP News

’Chernobyl’ miniseries sends curious tourists to Lithuania

VISAGINAS, Lithuania — An HBO miniseries featuring Soviet-era nuclear nightmares has sparked global interest in the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and increased atomic tourism in Lithuania.

“Chernobyl” was shot in Lithuania and aired earlier this year. It is drawing tourists to the filming locations in the capital, Vilnius, and to the Ignalina nuclear power plant.

The decommissioned plant is of the same design as the Chernobyl one. Visitors put on plastic helmets, white clothes and shoes before going inside.

Plant officials say that demand from tourists is growing. The plant drew 2,240 visitors in 2018. They say 1,630 had visited by July 2019.

Lynn Adams came from the United Kingdom to see several filming locations with her own eyes. She says tours are authentic and seems like you’re stepping into a scene.

