US officials Iran test-launched a medium-range missile

By AP News

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile, continuing a program criticized by the U.S. and other nations.

The test was conducted on Wednesday within Iran’s borders and posed no threat to U.S. forces, the officials said Friday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

The test comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, mainly in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

