Opposition leader’s body returning to Congo for funeral

KINSHASA, Congo — The body of longtime Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is headed home more than two years after his death now that his son is president.

Family members had accused the former government of Joseph Kabila of blocking a funeral for Tshisekedi because it feared demonstrations around the country’s most popular opposition figure.

Tshisekedi died in February 2017 of a pulmonary embolism while in Belgium. His body remained there until Thursday, when a plane carrying it took off for Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to welcome the arrival.

The surprise declaration of Tshisekedi’s son Felix as Congo’s presidential election winner earlier this year opened the way for the body’s return. The election was disputed, with another opposition figure claiming victory.