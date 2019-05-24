Quantcast
Voting in Ireland kicks off Day 2 of EU elections

Posted on 05/24/2019 by AP News

Ballot boxes are transported around Inishbofin island, Ireland, Thursday, May 23, 2019 in preparation for voting in the European Parliament elections. Some 400 million Europeans from 28 countries head to the polls from Thursday to Sunday to choose their representatives at the European Parliament for the next five years. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
BRUSSELS — Ireland is going to the polls to kick off the second day of European Union elections which have already caused a stir in the Netherlands.

According to a surprise Ipsos exit forecast late Thursday, the Dutch Labor Party of European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans will become the country’s biggest party in the European Parliament.

Britain also voted on Thursday, and in neighboring Ireland polls opened Friday morning. The Czech Republic was set to open two days of voting in the early afternoon.

