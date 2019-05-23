Quantcast
help information
Cloudy
63.9 ° F
Full Weather

A woman takes leadership of Paraguay’s Maka people

Posted on 05/23/2019 by AP News

Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, whose Spanish name is Gloria Elizeche, smiles with her sisters Cristina, center, and Estela as they cook in her backyard in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay, Monday, April 29, 2019. Following the death of Tsiweyenki’s husband, who was chief of the Maka, his widow has been chosen as one of the first female leaders of an entire ethnic group. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
For tiny Maka culture of Paraguay, political authority…Enlarge

MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO, Paraguay — For the tiny Maka culture of Paraguay, political authority has passed from father to son for generations even as the band has struggled for survival, its way of life uprooted by war and migration from a vast, isolated countryside to an urban neighborhood near the capital.

So the death in February of Andrés Chemei, a widely respected figure who led the group for 40 years, posed a problem. He had no son.

The solution has been at least a small advance for women in Paraguay: Maka leaders chose his widow, Tsiweyenki to be one of the first female chiefs of an indigenous people in the South American country.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.