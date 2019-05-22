Lawmaker says Iran doesn’t want direct or proxy war with US

Reformist lawmaker in Tehran says Iran won’t enter war… Enlarge

TEHRAN, Iran — A prominent reformist lawmaker in Iran has reportedly said the Islamic Republic “under no circumstance” will enter a war with the U.S., either directly or through proxy forces.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh’s comments on Wednesday, reported by the semi-official ILNA news agency, come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington a year after President Donald Trump pulled America from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Falahatpisheh was quoted as saying that “under no circumstance will we enter a war.”

He added: “No group can announce that it has entered a proxy war from Iran’s side.”

That comes as Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels have launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia amid the heightened tensions. The United Arab Emirates also says four oil tankers off its eastern coast were sabotaged.