France cleans up Champs-Elysees after yellow vest rioting

Posted on 03/17/2019 by AP News

A news stand burns during a yellow vests demonstration on the Champs Elysees avenue Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Paris. French yellow vest protesters clashed Saturday with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as they kicked off their 18th straight weekend of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
PARIS — Paris is cleaning up one of the world’s most glamorous avenues after resurgent rioting by yellow vest protesters stunned the nation.

Luxury stores, restaurants and banks on the Champs-Elysees assessed damage Sunday after they were ransacked or blackened by life-threatening fires. Tourists took pictures as shop owners tried to repair broken windows and city workers scrubbed away graffiti.

The posh avenue looked like a battle scene Saturday as protesters rampaged and riot police struggled to contain them for hours.

President Emmanuel Macron promised a crackdown on troublemakers he said “want to destroy the republic, at the risk of killing people.”

But he also tweeted that the rioting showed that his government needs to do more to address protesters’ concerns.

The yellow vest movement had been fizzling in recent weeks.

