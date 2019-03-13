Quantcast
EU Brexit negotiator UK must finally get its act together

Posted on 03/13/2019 by AP News

Lawmakers in the House of Commons, London, with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May at center right front row, Tuesday March 12, 2019. With just 17 days to go, Britain’s departure from the European Union was thrown into chaos and doubt Tuesday as Parliament delivered a crushing defeat to Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union divorce deal and to her authority as leader. (Mark Duffy/UK Parliament via AP)
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says…Enlarge

STRASBOURG, France — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says Britain must finally get its act together as a chaotic no-deal departure from the bloc is little more than two weeks away.

Michel Barnier said Wednesday it was time for Westminster to change tack, after the U.K. parliament handed Prime Minister Theresa May another huge defeat on her freshly renegotiated Brexit deal.

Barnier said that “again the House of Commons says what it does not want. Now this impasse can only be solved in the U.K.”

The EU parliament’s Brexit group was meeting to assess the situation in Strasbourg, France before a plenary debate on the impasse.

British lawmakers rejected May’s Brexit deal in a 391-242 vote on Tuesday night. Parliament will vote Wednesday on whether to leave the EU without a deal.

