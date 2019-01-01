The Latest Manchester stabbing treated as terrorism

Police in the English city of Manchester say they are… Enlarge

LONDON — The Latest on the stabbing of three people in Manchester (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Police in the English city of Manchester say they are treating the New Year’s Eve stabbing of three people as a terrorist incident.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Tuesday two people suffered very serious injuries in the attack.

A police sergeant who was stabbed in the shoulder has been released from the hospital.

Hopkins said the police investigation is continuing. He praised the “bravery” of four police officers who subdued the suspect at Manchester’s Victoria Station.

The suspect has been arrested but not yet charged or identified.

An eyewitness said he was chanting Islamic slogans during the stabbings

10:10 a.m.

British counterterrorism police are questioning a man accused of stabbing three people at a Manchester railway station on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Tuesday two people were taken to a hospital for treatment with knife injuries and a British Transport Police officer was stabbed in the shoulder and briefly hospitalized. He has since been released.

The incident happened very close to Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in 2017.

A witness has said the man with the knife shouted “Allah” during the incident but officials have not confirmed that.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the incident is “not ongoing” and there is “currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat.”