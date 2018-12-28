Quantcast
help information
Partly cloudy
33.8 ° F
Full Weather

Israeli media Acclaimed author Amos Oz dies at 79

Posted on 12/28/2018 by AP News

JERUSALEM — Israeli media say renowned Israeli author Amos Oz has died at the age of 79.

Oz, author of novels, prose and a widely acclaimed memoir, had suffered from cancer, the reports say.

Oz won numerous prizes, including the Israel Prize, the country’s top civilian recognition, and Germany’s Goethe Award. He also was a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature.

His works included “Black Box,” ”In the Land of Israel,” and “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” a 2002 memoir that was also adapted into a film starring Natalie Portman.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.