A look at major tsunamis in Indonesia in recent years:

September 2018: In the eastern Indonesian city of Palu, on the Palu-Koro Fault, a 7.5 quake and the resulting tsunami kills nearly 2,000 with thousands more missing.

October 2010: A 10-foot (three-meter) wave strikes the Mentawai Islands, off the western coast of Sumatra in Indonesia, just minutes after a massive offshore earthquake. More than 400 people are killed and hundreds of homes are destroyed.

July 2006: A tsunami kills at least 668 people on Java’s southern coast.

December 2004: A massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake hits Indonesia, spawning a giant tsunami off Sumatra, killing more than 230,000 in a dozen countries — the majority in Indonesia.

February 1996: A tsunami caused by an earthquake near Biak causes some waves to rise to an estimated 21 feet high. The quake registered at least a magnitude 7, by some accounts as high as 8. Hundreds of homes were swept out to sea like “a giant broom.”

December 1992: A magnitude 7 earthquake caused a tsunami that killed about 2,500 people on the southeastern island of Flores, part of a group of islands in the eastern half of Indonesia.

August 1977: A quake registering between 7 and 8.9, one of the strongest ever recorded, spawns a tsunami that kills at least 168 in the Sunda Islands in Indonesia.

